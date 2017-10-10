Microsoft Ventures announces Innovate.AI, a global search for startups shaping the future of AI

Microsoft Ventures, in collaboration with Madrona Venture Group, Notion Capital and Vertex Ventures Israel, on Tuesday announced a global competition, Innovate.AI, aimed at uncovering emerging startups working to progress the future of artificial intelligence. In total, Microsoft Ventures and its partners will award $3.5M in venture funding and $2M in Azure credits.

Beginning today, startups harnessing AI for intelligent apps, services or platforms are encouraged to submit entries via the Microsoft Ventures website to compete for a chance at one of four prizes. One million dollars in venture funding and $500K in Azure credits will be awarded to one startup per region — North America, Europe and Israel — with a fourth prize for the applicant that best leverages AI to better society. The AI for Good prize consists of $500K in funding from Microsoft Ventures and $500K in Azure credits.

“At Microsoft, the future is rooted in the advancement of AI technologies,” said Nagraj Kashyap, corporate vice president, global head of Microsoft Ventures. “We’re excited to launch this competition with a strong group of venture capitalists that recognizes the importance of leveraging these technologies to amplify human ingenuity and power innovation in AI forward.”

Making AI more accessible and valuable to everyone all over the world is one of Microsoft’s core principles. By focusing on companies that are moving the needle on AI, Microsoft Ventures is helping bring to life AI’s transformative potential — maximizing efficiency, keeping us secure and helping to solve some of society’s biggest challenges. Partnering with companies that share these same commitments is a big step forward in accelerating innovation in AI and spurring growth in the design and development of future intelligent applications.

“Startups are already able to create significant businesses based on AI at the platform and application levels,” said S. Somasegar, managing director, Madrona Venture Group. “Now that they are leveraging emerging AI platforms, opportunities are increasing to create not only a great business, but one that has a strong and positive impact on society. As partners with our companies, we work every day to foster the kind of innovation that will change lives, and we are excited to work with Microsoft Ventures to identify passionate founders and teams that will build the next generation of intelligent applications.”

Submissions will be accepted from Oct. 10 to Dec. 31, 2017, and open across three regions: Europe (EU), Israel, and North America (Canada, Mexico and U.S.). Companies will be eligible to apply if they have raised less than $4M in combined equity funding and/or loans at day of application, and must introduce a product, service or platform that utilizes or intends to utilize AI techniques, as defined by relevant scientific research.

“Businesses have always had to fight for their lives in a competitive environment, but in today’s world, the pressures are greater than ever. AI is impacting every industry at extraordinary speed,” said Chrysanthos Chrysanthou, partner at Notion Capital. “Through this partnership with Microsoft Ventures, we are excited to meet entrepreneurs who are harnessing AI to redefine entire industries on a massive scale.”

Up to 10 finalists will qualify from each region for a chance to pitch their innovation in person as each vies for a chance to win their region’s $1M-plus prize. Winning startups may also benefit from competition exposure and potential future funding from regional VC partners. Full guidelines and contest information can be found on the Microsoft Ventures application page.

“We believe that AI has the power to transform and disrupt every aspect of our life,” said Emanuel Timor, general partner with Vertex Ventures Israel. “We see great opportunities for entrepreneurs to create new products, provide unique AI innovations and become market leaders. Vertex Ventures Israel looks forward to working together with Microsoft Ventures in supporting the AI ecosystem and the exceptionally talented teams in Israel and abroad.”

About Madrona Venture Group

Madrona (www.madrona.com) has been investing in early-stage technology companies in the Pacific Northwest since 1995 and has been privileged to play a role in some of the region’s most successful technology ventures. The firm invests predominately in seed and Series A rounds across the information technology spectrum. Madrona manages more than $1.3 billion and was an early investor in companies such as Amazon.com, Apptio, Rover.com, and Redfin.

About Notion Capital

Notion invests in the enterprise tech of the future, in the teams and companies that have what it takes to solve the biggest problems facing the business world, transforming entire industries in the process. The Notion team founded, built and exited two highly successful SaaS businesses — Star and MessageLabs and invests exclusively in enterprise tech and SaaS with the ambition to build category leaders. The Notion portfolio includes Brightpearl, Dealflo, GoCardless, MOVE Guides, NewVoiceMedia, Currencycloud, Tradeshift, Triptease and Workable. For more information visit: www.notioncapital.com

About Vertex Ventures Israel

Vertex Ventures is a leading global venture capital group supporting entrepreneurs to transform their innovative ideas into world-class businesses. With cumulative committed capital in excess of $2.5 billion, Vertex invests in early-stage IT and healthcare opportunities in Silicon Valley, China, India, Israel, and South East Asia. Since 1988, Vertex is honored to have partnered with the founders of global leaders such as Waze, 91, Grab, IGG, CyberArk, Reebonz, SolarEdge, Force10, FirstCry, Yatra and Changba. Vertex Ventures Israel is one of the pillars of the Vertex Group’s network of Funds focusing on early stage opportunities in the Information Technology sector in Israel. Learn more here.

About Microsoft Ventures

Microsoft Ventures is the corporate venture arm of Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft), the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world. Microsoft Ventures partners with visionary entrepreneurs looking to drive digital transformation. As part of its promise to portfolio companies, Microsoft Ventures offers unrivaled access to go-to-market resources and strategic relationships globally. Microsoft Ventures currently operates in London, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Tel Aviv. Learn more here.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.