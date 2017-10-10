State’s Largest ObGyn Group Responds in Opposition to Administration’s Interim Ruling on Contraceptive Coverage

Women’s Health Connecticut (WHC), a group practice of 250 ObGyn providers in the State of Connecticut, expressed grave concern this week about the Administration’s move last Friday to roll back the birth control mandate created under the Affordable Care Act. WHC, which serves several hundred thousand women in Connecticut annually, worries that limiting access to free birth control may not only be harmful to women, but may result in an increase in the State’s unwanted pregnancies and elective terminations.



The new policy, which takes effect immediately, allows any employer to deny contraceptive coverage based on religious or moral objection and reverses the requirement under the Affordable Care Act to provide FDA-approved contraception at no cost.



“Connecticut’s unwanted pregnancy rate has declined in recent years, particularly among teens,” said Matthew Saidel, a practicing ObGyn and Chief Medical Officer for the company. “While we understand that some companies may have philosophical reasons for limiting access to affordable birth control, our group is collectively concerned that others may use this as a way to reduce their insurance costs, to the great detriment of so many of our patients. These medications are also used for important medical indications such as treating the pain of endometriosis, and to prevent debilitating hemorrhage with menses.”



WHC plans to appeal to state and federal legislators on the matter and will work to educate its patients, encouraging those who share this stance, to speak up for the safety of women across the State.



