Online Blackjack Now Offers More Than Just Winnings—Fame and Even Potential Careers

While some may think of the game of blackjack, especially the online variety, as a waste of time, tournament players are building careers off of it.

Blackjack tournaments are becoming very popular, and some players can make a full-time living playing in them. With a host of resources available online, more people are learning basic blackjack strategy in an attempt to win big at national tournaments.

While some may think of blackjack as nothing more than a money-pit, the reality is that if a player can master some basic blackjack strategies, they stand a good chance of beating the house. As with most games or sports, there are basic and advanced strategies. By learning basic strategies, memorizing strategy cards and learning soft counts, blackjack becomes more than just a game of random chance. Many strategies and tips can be found online. The 2017 blackjack strategy guide found at http://www.blackjack.org/blackjack-strategy/ is a particularly popular example.

Maryland’s Live! Casino, located in Hanover, MD, will also be hosting its first ever $1 million Blackjack tournament series. The tournaments consist of four rounds, where players can win up to $25,000. They will also earn a spot in the Championship Tournament, which has a grand prize of $500,000.

By picking and choosing events, experienced players are able to find the tournaments with the highest chances for a payout and focus their efforts accordingly.

Mark Pilarksi, a popular name in the casino industry, has worked in casinos and played blackjack professionally for years. He has won handfuls of blackjack tournaments and made a living off of his winnings. Now, he runs a blog where he gives advice to players and has even written several books on the topic of blackjack and gambling. He often mentions that practicing online at sites like http://www.blackjack.org/ is a good starting point for players looking to develop their skills.

Much of the popularity of these events can be attributed to televised poker or blackjack tournaments, like The World Series of Poker. Young people are recognizing that time spent practicing online can sometimes be a worthwhile endeavor, but certainly, try at your own risk.