Nominations open for 2018 Red Hat Women in Open Source Awards

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced that it is accepting nominations for the 2018 Women in Open Source Awards. Now in its fourth year, the Women in Open Source Awards were created and are sponsored by Red Hat to honor women who make important contributions to open source projects and communities, or those making innovative use of open source methodology.

“We’re thrilled to see even more women nominated for our Women in Open Source Award each year. This award not only showcases the contributions of women who are advancing open source technology, but it also inspires more women to get involved in this exciting field.” DeLisa Alexanderexecutive vice president and chief people officer, Red Hat

Nominations for this year’s awards will be accepted for two categories: Academic, open to women who are enrolled full-time, earning 12 or more credit hours, in college or university; and Community, open to all other women contributing to projects related to open source.

One winner for each category will be announced at Red Hat Summit 2018, to be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, May 8 – 10, 2018. Each winner will receive:

A $2,500 stipend; Paid registration, flight, and hotel accommodations for Red Hat Summit 2018; and A featured speaker slot at a future Red Hat event.

Nominee experience and contributions can cover a wide range of open source-related categories, including:

Coding and programming; Community advocacy and management; Design, artwork, user-experience (UI), and marketing; Documentation, tutorials, and other types of communications; Intellectual property advocacy and legal reform; Open content; Open hardware; Open source methodology; Quality assurance and bug triage; System administration and infrastructure; and/or Translation and other internationalization contributions.

Nominations will be accepted until Oct. 30, 2017, and anyone who identifies as a woman is eligible to apply. Finalists will be selected by judges, with winners being determined following a public vote.

Supporting Quote

