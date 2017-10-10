Inception Companies Hires Agency Titan Matt Giegerich to Serve as New CEO for its Two Lead Businesses

Fairfield, New Jersey, The Inception Companies announce the appointment of Matt Giegerich, longtime CEO of WPP’s Ogilvy CommonHealth, to serve as CEO for Inception’s two largest business units.

During his 25-year tenure at Ogilvy CommonHealth Matt helped shape and grow the company to become one of the largest healthcare advertising agency networks in the world. In his new role, Mr. Giegerich will have responsibility for leading two of Inception’s primary assets, Inception Digital — a virtual meetings technology company that reduces in-person meeting and travel costs by delivering interactive video broadcasts and webcast platforms, as well as Kampfire - a video production company that creates compelling brand content to influence consumer behavior. Under Mr. Giegerich’s direction both companies will continue to work with communications agencies and their Fortune 500 clients in the healthcare, financial services and technology sectors.

"I could not be more thrilled to join the Inception Companies in this significant leadership role,” commented Mr. Giegerich. “Doug Mack, Founder and Chairman of Inception Companies, Zev Scherl, President, and the impressive Inception leadership team have built an amazing portfolio of business services and solutions in the video production, interactive and virtual meeting space. There are new and exciting capabilities on the way, including a game-changing innovation in virtual meeting technology that I can’t wait to unveil. I’m truly raring to go.”

Mr. Mack added, “Matt has proven himself to be an extraordinary, innovative leader over three decades in the agency business and he’s the perfect fit for an organization like ours with a focus on video technologies, interactive solutions and creative content that have a real impact on our clients, their audiences and brands"

As Chairman and CEO of Inception Companies, Mr. Mack will remain deeply involved with the overall direction and management of the group’s portfolio and Zev Scherl will take on the new role of Chief Commercial Officer of Inception Companies, with responsibility for the build-out of new products and services, as well as strategic acquisitions. Both Mr. Scherl and Mr. Giegerich will also be added to the Board of Directors of Inception Companies.

About Inception Companies Inception is a leading provider of video production, interactive visual solutions, broadcast and webcast platforms for virtual meetings, and audio/visual support. Comprised of Inception Digital, Kampfire, Inception Visual and Inception Studios, the company delivers state-of-the-art TV-style technology to clients in the healthcare, financial services and technology sectors. Independently held, Inception Companies are headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., with additional offices in New York, N.Y., Blue Bell, Pa. and San Francisco, Calif.

For more information, visit www.inceptioncompanies.com