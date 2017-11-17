Edwin Alan Salhany Expertly Combines Four Gospel Stories Together in New Book

For Christians, the Bible is a source of strength and inspirational words, especially the Gospel stories. Many Scripture readers may not notice or perhaps notice but don’t mind, the different versions of the Gospel stories. A keen observer and student of the Scriptures by the name Edwin Alan Salhany has taken notice of this occurrence in the Bible and decided to harmonize and simplify the four Gospel stories in his book ‘The Gospel “Lite”’ (Xulon Press, 2011).

Doing in-depth biblical research and taking into account the distinct writing styles and format of the four Gospel stories, ‘The Gospel “Lite”’ gives a chronological and unduplicated narrative of the life of Jesus Christ. The book reflects Salhany’s expertise in theology and Scripture research. In a single text, all four Gospel stories are expertly embedded and combined while also preserving the details and nuances of the different writers.

Truly a treasure of a book, ‘The Gospel “Lite”’ will be a valuable material for different Christian readers. Bible students, faithful Scripture readers, ministers and pastors will find important reference and information from the identified and labeled periods and incidents in the life of Jesus.

The Gospel “Lite”

Written by Edwin Alan Salhany

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date: March 30, 2017

Paperback price: $9.97

About the Author

Editor/author Edwin Alan Salhany is the son of missionary parents, a lifelong disciple of Christ and an avid student of the Scriptures. A cum laude graduate of Southern Missionary College (’78), with degrees in theology and applied religion, Alan is also a master mechanic and successful business owner. He has served as an Industrial Arts, Bible and history teacher, school administrator, youth leader, church elder, and lay-preacher. His favorite areas of study include Bible history and chronology, eschatology, and the prophetic significance of the Jewish Tabernacle/Temple services and festivals.

Alan and his wife Sue, reside with their family in Ethridge, Tennessee, where they serve their community through their natural foods business, and their church as local leaders.