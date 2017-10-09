Accenture Acquires IBB Consulting to Expand Strategy Capabilities for Communications, Media & Technology Clients

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired IBB Consulting, a premier strategy consulting firm that helps leading broadband and mobile operators, media companies and technology providers identify emerging industry shifts, adapt to market changes and capitalize on new business and technology opportunities. IBB Consulting will strengthen Accenture’s ability to design business and technology strategies to create future value, drive new growth and transform operations for clients in the Communications, Media & Technology (CMT) industries, as they seek to become fully digital businesses.



Approximately 160 of IBB Consulting’s highly skilled professionals have joined the Accenture Strategy CMT industry practice, with the majority based in North America and the balance based in Australia. The acquisition expands capabilities for Accenture to deliver strategy services for CMT clients with pioneering strategic thinking around key industry issues such as networks, digital video and IPTV, digital transformation, next generation mobility, internet of things (IoT), M&A, cloud, advanced advertising, data analytics and insights, marketing optimization and international growth.



“Clients are seeking clarity amid the fast-paced disruption that has become the norm in the CMT industries and across all parts of their business and operations,” said Greg Douglass, senior managing director, Accenture Strategy Communications, Media & Technology practice. “The acquisition of IBB Consulting enhances our ability to deliver the latest thinking and strategies to our clients by leveraging emerging technologies that ultimately help them compete and win in the face of an expanding and evolving competitive landscape.”



Founded in 2001 with headquarters in Philadelphia, IBB Consulting serves as convergence specialists to leading broadband, media, mobile and technology companies. IBB Consulting’s deep industry focus—that spans network infrastructure, software, content and devices—enables global clients to pioneer new products and services, develop innovative business models and successfully execute business operations.



“The convergence across companies in the CMT industries is an opportunity to define and deliver a new breed of capabilities that drive competitiveness, reduce costs and expand operational excellence for our clients,” said Dr. Imran Shah, co-founder and managing partner of IBB Consulting. “We are excited to be a key part of the Accenture Strategy family and to expand the delivery of deep, industry-specific strategies for clients seeking to stake claims in the digital world.”



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 425,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.



Accenture Strategy operates at the intersection of business and technology. We bring together our capabilities in business, technology, operations and function strategy to help our clients envision and execute industry-specific strategies that support enterprise wide transformation. Our focus on issues related to digital disruption, competitiveness, global operating models, talent and leadership help drive both efficiencies and growth. For more information, follow @AccentureStrat or visit www.accenture.com/strategy.



About IBB Consulting

IBB Consulting is a premier strategy consulting firm serving top companies in wireless and mobility, broadband and media. Founded in 2001, IBB Consulting’s team of senior industry experts leverages its extensive business planning, strategy, technology and execution experience to help clients pioneer new products and services, develop innovative business models, and successfully execute business operations. IBB Consulting has worked with leading companies to conceive and grow some of the most significant strategic, marketing and operational and technology initiatives in the industry. The firm is based in Philadelphia. More information about IBB is available at www.ibbconsulting.com.



