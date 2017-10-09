Residents of Puerto Rico Advised of CDC’s Warnings about Indoor Mold after Hurricane Damage

With so many damaged homes and businesses across the islands of Puerto Rico, the indoor environmental quality professionals from Zimmetry Environmental strongly urge residents to take heed of advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about mold in properties after a disaster. The CDC warns people when returning to a home that has been flooded to be aware that mold may be present and may be a health risk.



In a water damaged structure, people who are sensitive to mold may experience stuffy nose, irritated eyes, wheezing or skin irritation. Those allergic to mold may have difficulty in breathing and shortness of breath. Residents with weakened immune systems and with chronic lung diseases, such as obstructive lung disease, may develop mold infections in their lungs if exposed to certain types of mold reports the CDC.



“Any porous materials that have been wet for more than 48 hours and that cannot be thoroughly cleaned and dried should be removed from the property in most circumstances because they are likely already a source of mold,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “Typical porous, non-cleanable items found in most properties include carpeting and carpet padding, upholstery, wallpaper, drywall, floor and ceiling tiles, insulation materials, clothing, leather, paper, wood and food products. Safely removing these items and then thoroughly cleaning impacted parts of a home or building is critically important because even dead mold may cause allergic reactions.”



Puerto Rico’s Zimmetry Environmental has been busy helping to test and assess the indoor environmental quality of houses, businesses, schools and other institutions to help residents get back into their homes safely and get the islands open for business once again. To help spread information to those impacted by the recent hurricanes, Zimmetry has sponsored an educational video that shares some of the CDC’s information about mold in a property after a natural disaster. It that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/wK2R-BXp4KU



To learn more about Zimmetry Environmental and their building science, indoor environmental quality, compliance and consulting services, please visit www.zimmetry.com, call (787) 995.0005 or email info@zimmetry.com .



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.

