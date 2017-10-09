“Receiving AS9100D certification positions Thor Precision and our suppliers with greatly enhanced opportunities to produce rotating jet engine components and sophisticated structural componentry for companies throughout the aerospace and defense industry,” said Andrew Pelinsky, Thor Precision Vice President. “AS9100D certification, combined with our onsite capabilities which includes five-axis machining allows Thor to further develop and grow the aerospace market in South Carolina and globally."

Thor Precision, Inc. Awarded Prestigious AS9100D Certification



Thor Precision, Inc. (www.ThorPrecision.com), an industry leader in producing high temp alloy parts and assemblies for the power generation industry, is proud to announce it has been awarded AS9100D certification, the highest-level Quality Management System designation for the aerospace industry. This standard is recognized in the United States and globally—selectively awarded following lengthy and rigorous business, manufacturing and quality process audits. AS9100D certification is required to supply critical parts and assemblies to aerospace OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers and is a differentiator of superior quality worldwide.

“Receiving AS9100D certification positions Thor Precision, Inc. and our suppliers in the Upstate with greatly enhanced opportunities to produce rotating jet engine components and sophisticated structural componentry for companies throughout the aerospace and defense industry,” said Andrew Pelinsky, Thor Precision Vice President. “AS9100D certification, combined with our onsite capabilities which includes five-axis machining, allows Thor to further develop and grow the aerospace market in South Carolina and globally,” Pelinsky said.

AS9100D has been earned by fewer than 10 companies in South Carolina and is an essential benchmark for doing business with the growing aerospace and defense industry in the region.

Thor Precision will help to welcome The Boeing Company to the SC Upstate the evening of October 12 when the aerospace supplier attends tours and a banquet sponsored by the Thornblade Club. Thor Precision supports several Upstate initiatives focused on manufacturing expansion, education and workforce development.



Founded in 2009, Thor Precision provides the machining, assembly, kitting and distribution of rotating turbine engine components. With a team expert in multi-axis-machining, precision roll threading, composites, aerospace assembly, 3D printing, and manufacturing software development, Thor Precision delivers advanced, high quality customer solutions that meet rigorous standards such as AS9100D along with over ninety-five other ASTM, SAE and AMS standards. Thor Precision also stocks over 5000 parts to meet short customer lead times—essential in supplying to critical aircraft, defense, space and power generation industries.



