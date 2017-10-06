UPS Service to Puerto Rico Resumed with Special Discount on Selected Services for Individual Shippers

Shipping has resumed in most areas and will continue to expand as conditions allow. Humanitarian aid flights also continue.

Special discount rates from U.S. to Puerto Rico and select Caribbean destinations for select ground and deferred shipments, where available, through The UPS Store, www.ups.com/ship and 1-800-PICK-UPS® offered from Monday, October 9 through Tuesday, October 31 for individual shippers not currently under commercial contract with UPS.

Special package pick-up hours at five delivery centers in Puerto Rico

The UPS Foundation continues to support humanitarian aid organizations to prioritize transportation of goods and provide logistics experts to assist recovery operations

UPS (NYSE:UPS) has reestablished delivery service to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Air shipments, small package, and some freight services are now available in 149 of the island’s 176 zip codes (see www.ups.com for daily updates to service areas, by zip code).

“We are pleased to begin operations again in Puerto Rico, though the situation is dynamic. Power outages, many impassable roads, and damaged communications infrastructure are impacting our ability to operate normally,” said UPS Americas Region President, Romaine Seguin.

The company has established a special hurricane aid rate discount, which can be applied at the time of shipping, for packages shipped from the U.S. to Puerto Rico and selected Caribbean destinations. To access the discount, UPS customers should go to www.ups.com/ship, visit a local The UPS Store location, or call 1-800-PICK-UPS. The special shipping rates will be available from Monday, October 9, through Tuesday, October 31 for individual customers not under existing UPS commercial contract agreements. The discount applies to UPS’s Ground shipping solutions, the company’s least expensive products, most often used by individual shippers.

Throughout Puerto Rico some residents are living in alternative dwellings. In response, UPS has begun special hold for package pick-up services at five of the company’s seven package centers in Puerto Rico. In San Juan, pick-up hours are from 8am to 6pm, Monday through Friday. In Arecibo, Bayamon, Caguas and Ponce, pick-up hours are 8am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.

UPS customers shipping to the island should anticipate delayed service at this time, and the company’s time-in-transit commitments are temporarily suspended, due to the extensive damage to the island’s roads and other infrastructure. Additionally, many packages shipped prior to the hurricane are now being transported, and there is a backlog in UPS facilities throughout the island and on the mainland. The company is implementing contingency plans, but expects continued challenges before returning operations to normal.

UPS and The UPS Foundation have been supporting relief operations for Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Until now, The UPS Foundation and UPS Airlines have been prioritizing flights to Puerto Rico for first responder organizations. In fact, since just prior to the hurricane, UPS has operated 17 relief charter flights, transporting more than 1.7 million pounds of relief supplies to Puerto Rico for groups including UNICEF, FEMA, CDC, Salvation Army and others. Earlier this week, The UPS Foundation, UNICEF and the State of New York announced several flights to deliver water and hygiene kits to thousands in need on the island.

At the same time, UPS employees have been working at a grassroots level throughout the Caribbean, including in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Recently, several UPS Freight truck drivers also deployed to Puerto Rico to provide additional assistance, at the request of the White House and Department of Transportation. The UPS Foundation continues to support recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, and the earthquake in Mexico. The UPS Foundation also conducted a test in the Houston area together with the American Red Cross, using a drone to capture high resolution photography and aid in disaster assessment efforts.

More than 470 UPS employees live and work in Puerto Rico, and UPS is continuing to locate staff, make sure they are safe, provide direct aid and make arrangements to resume deliveries where the company has reopened operations.

