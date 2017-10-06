Actor Alexander Folk Shares Insights on Women

There is more to a woman than her beauty, wit, and charm, and perhaps even more so given her status as a child of God. Alexander Folk, an actor who has performed in over 150 movies, TV shows, and commercials, calls on men and even women to reflect on the matter by reading his book Women - God’s Second Greatest Gift to Humanity (Outskirts Press, 2016).



The book deals with subjects such as the power of women, the miracles they perform, the reasons why they should be loved, respected and appreciated, and more importantly, who they are. The author hopes that women will understand how wonderful and fascinating they are and that men will love and respect them more.



Women - God’s Second Greatest Gift to Humanity is part of the author’s effort to help put women on top of the world where they belong. He believes that women are not being appreciated for who they are and for all the wonderful things they do. He wants to help them improve their self-esteem, realizing the average woman does not know who she is: the second greatest gift that God gave to humanity.



Women - God’s Second Greatest Gift to Humanity

Written by Alexander Folk

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date: April 16, 2016

Paperback price: $8.95



About the Author



Alexander Folk was born in Los Angeles California on May 30, 1946. He graduated from John C. Fremont High School where he is a member of the Hall of Fame. His appreciation for females started in kindergarten when he realized he only wanted to be around the girls and his love for women continues to blossom today. He was bitten by the acting bug after he got a standing ovation at the age of twelve following his performance in a play at The First AME Church in Los Angeles. He went on to perform in over 150 movies, commercials and television shows now he has added writing books to his list. He is on a mission and will not stop until women are recognized as the beautiful and awesome creations God intended them to be. It is time we all asked ourselves where do we stand on the issue of women.