KODAK Film Lab London Opens at Pinewood

Kodak and Pinewood, two of the movie industry’s most iconic brands, announced today that Kodak’s new film processing lab, KODAK Film Lab London, is now fully operational in the Ken Adam Building at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. Kodak and Pinewood signed a long-term collaboration on the facility which will offer comprehensive 16mm, 35mm and 65mm colour negative processing. The move to further support the use of physical film in motion picture and television came in response to the medium’s strong resurgence, with two banner years of movies on film dominating at the box office and the awards circuit.

“It is wonderful seeing so many great directors coming back to film,” said Sir Kenneth Branagh. “And the fact that we have another large format processor is such a huge win for motion pictures. The digital world is miraculous, but the look, depth, and emotive power of large format film is a gold standard.”

A dedicated team of highly skilled film technicians with extensive experience working on major feature films, commercials, promos and archive projects are on board at The KODAK Film Lab London, which houses two PHOTOMEC SILVER SPRINTER Processing Machines that can handle over 90,000 feet every 10 hours. Using Kodak’s pre-mixed chemistry, it will run day and night baths Monday through Friday and on weekends by arrangement.

“There is nothing quite like the process of making motion picture art on real film, and nothing matches its aesthetic and emotive qualities,” said Steve Bellamy, President, Kodak Motion Picture and Entertainment. “With new labs in London, New York, Atlanta and more in queue, we are ensuring that every major production hub has a state of the art filmic infrastructure.”

Pinewood Digital operates within Pinewood’s established Creative Services division and collaborating with Kodak enhances the growing portfolio of services Pinewood is now able to offer in the content and post production arenas.

Darren Woolfson, Pinewood’s Group Director of Technology commented, “I am delighted that Kodak have chosen to base their latest state of the art film lab at Pinewood. Kodak’s modern film processing techniques combined with Pinewood’s continued development and innovation in dailies workflow will provide filmmakers shooting on film with the best possible experience.”

James Corless, Group Head of Picture Services for Pinewood, added: "We have made major investment in the last few years to support single scan 4K dailies workflows for productions capturing on film. To complement our film dailies workflows, bringing Kodak onto the lot means filmmakers who choose to capture on film within the UK, have the full support of Kodak and Pinewood.”

KODAK Film Lab London has processed the acclaimed On Chesil Beach and The Killing of a Sacred Deerwhich both feature in the upcoming BFI LFF. KODAK Film Lab New York which opened in July has already processed Steven Spielberg’s The Post, Ondi Timoner’s Mapplethorpe and Judd Apatow series The Crashing for HBO. And, KODAK Film Lab Atlanta which was acquired in March processed TIFF hit I,Tonyaas well as AMC’s The Walking Dead. The KODAK Film Labs in the UK and U.S. are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support the infrastructure for motion picture film.

####

About Pinewood Creative Services

Pinewood Creative Services manage film, TV and games productions assets from inception through distribution. Its award-winning teams offer on-set/near-set, location and studios based front-end digital services (digital dailies, archive, dailies grading), picture post (digital intermediate, on-line and deliverables), sound post Foley, editorial and mixing (including Dolby Atmos), character voice casting and international re-versioning in 40+ languages, archival and restoration of all formats.

All of Pinewood’s services are delivered in a FACT accredited environment through bespoke digital storage systems, workflow management and tracking tools.

Visit www.pinewoodgroup.com/postproduction for more info.

About Kodak

Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide – directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies – hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. With our world-class R&D capabilities, innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand, Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their own businesses and enjoy their lives. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, follow us on Twitter @Kodak, or like us on Facebook at Kodak.

About Kodak’s Entertainment Imaging Business

Kodak’s Entertainment Imaging business is the world leader in providing motion picture film and imaging products, services, and technology for the professional motion picture and exhibition industries. For more information, visit www.kodak.com/go/motion.