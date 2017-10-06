Moss Adams Joins NetSuite Solution Provider Program

Oracle NetSuite, one of the world’s leading providers of cloud-based financials / ERP, HR, Professional Services Automation (PSA) and omnichannel commerce software suites, today announced that Moss Adams LLP, one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms in the U.S., has joined the NetSuite Solution Provider Program to address rising demand for cloud business management solutions.

The move is the result of Moss Adams’ existing alliance with NetSuite offering accounting services as a member of the NetSuite Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Program since 2015. Moss Adams will now be able to offer a best-in-class solution to clients of any size, from pre-revenue start up to well-established midmarket firms. In addition, by leveraging NetSuite and its deep industry knowledge Moss Adams will also be able to provide enhanced insights to clients in a wide variety of areas such as IPO readiness and process optimization.

“We’re thrilled to work with a firm of Moss Adams’ scope and expertise,” said Craig West, Oracle NetSuite Vice President of Alliances and Channels. “The combination of over 100 years of industry experience and the leading Cloud ERP offers an incredibly powerful value proposition to clients in a wide variety of industries.”

Founded in 1913 and headquartered in Seattle, Moss Adams has approximately 2,600 employees across 29 locations, with an annual revenue of approximately $600 million. After a comprehensive evaluation of other cloud software in the marketplace, Moss Adams determined that NetSuite was the optimal solution to offer to most clients, based on its own success with the BPO program and feedback from the marketplace.

As a NetSuite solution provider, Moss Adams will provide market development, consulting and implementation services for NetSuite financials/ERP, CRM, ecommerce, HR and PSA across high technology, biotech, apparel, and beverage industries. The company will deploy its experienced technology development resources to build these industry-specific versions of the solution using NetSuite’s SuiteCloud development platform.

“NetSuite provides best-in-class cloud ERP that allows us to better serve customers with a scalable solution that meets the need for business efficiency, visibility and agility,” said Labi Rabiu, Managing Director, Enterprise Systems Practice at Moss Adams. “Building on our existing NetSuite BPO relationship, we are fully prepared to bring vertical solutions to market.”

Launched in 2002, the NetSuite Solution Provider Program is the industry’s leading cloud channel partner program. Since its inception, NetSuite has been a leader in partner success, breaking new ground in building and executing on the leading model to make the channel successful with NetSuite. A top choice for partners who are building new cloud ERP practices or for those expanding their existing practice to meet the demand for cloud ERP, NetSuite has enabled partners to transform their business model to fully capitalize on the revenue growth opportunity of the cloud. The NetSuite Solution Provider Program delivers unprecedented benefits that include highly attractive margins and range from business planning, sales, marketing and professional services enablement, to training and education. For more information about the NetSuite Solution Provider Program, please visit www.netsuite.com/partners.

