CTA Applauds Chairman Pai’s Confirmation to a Second Term

The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), regarding the Senate’s confirmation of Ajit Pai to a second term as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC):

“We congratulate Ajit Pai on his reconfirmation as FCC chairman. Chairman Pai’s emphasis on promoting competition, innovation and flexibility will help ensure a thoughtful policy approach as the commission addresses expanded broadband access, digital opportunity for all Americans and the anytime, anywhere connectivity consumers demand. We look forward to working with him on these and other critical issues that will drive our country’s global leadership in technology.”

In January, Commissioner Pai spoke at CES® 2017 about critical regulatory and policy issues including spectrum allocation, the Internet of Things, regulatory reform, disruptive innovation and technological convergence.