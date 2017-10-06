itelligence acquires premium SAP services provider vCentric Technologies in India

As part of its ongoing strategy of growth in India, itelligence India Software Solutions Private Limited, (“itelligence India”) – announced today that it has acquired 100% of vCentric Technologies Private Limited (“vCentric”), a reseller of SAP software and premium SAP services provider based in Hyderabad.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence said: “The acquisition of vCentric is the first step for our strategic expansion into the growing local Indian IT market. With more than 1,300 employees, we are now one of the leading SAP Partners in the subcontinent.”

This acquisition will help itelligence to expand its offerings throughout India to serve local and international customers even more effectively and efficiently for the upcoming tasks of digitalization.

Sanjeev Deshpande, MD itelligence India said: “The acquisition of vCentric allows us to offer services across different geographies in India and different segments. itelligence will continue its industry focus to deliver the quality and best fit solutions to its customers.”

vCentric possesses deep SAP know-how and has a broad customer base. Not only was vCentric named SAP Partner of the Year in India for the last three years, in April 2017, SAP named vCentric a Digital Business Partner and in May an SAP Recognized Expert Partner (DM<).

At the SAPPHIRE NOW event in May 2017, vCentric was among the worldwide finalists of the Pinnacle Awards in the category S/4HANA Partner of the Year. itelligence in fact collected that award itself this year. itelligence India was also recently named a “Best Place to Work” in Hyderabad’s fast growing technology center.

“We are very excited to be part of the itelligence family and together we will grow and serve our customer base in India and the subcontinent with best in class solutions and services offerings,” said Venugopal Uppalapati, past Chairman of vCentric, who is now a member of the executive management team of itelligence India.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction amount.

itelligence AG

itelligence is one of the leading international providers of solutions of SAP solutions, employing about 6,600 highly qualified employees in 24 countries. As a frequently awarded SAP partner, itelligence is an SAP Hybris Gold partner and global value-added reseller. itelligence is an SAP-certified provider of cloud services, SAP-certified provider of hosting services for SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud and an SAP platinum partner. itelligence realizes complex projects in the SAP solution-based environment worldwide. The company’s services in support of SAP solutions range from consulting and licensing to application management services and hosting services to proprietary industry-specific solutions. In 2016, itelligence generated total sales of EUR 778 million.

About vCentric.

VCentric is SAP Gold Partner having provided services to 250+ customers across India into various industries. As a SAP S/4 HANA Partner of the year for three years in a row, VCentric has mastered the art of delivering multiple S/4 HANA projects at given time. VCentric is not only the fastest growing SAP partner but also a pioneer in adopting & implementing the latest SAP technologies.