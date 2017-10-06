Telefónica integrates its digital and biometric signature solution SealSign with Microsoft Azure

The integration of the SealSign platform with Microsoft Azure Key Vault, thanks to the Gradiant technology, will provide users with improved storage, scalability and availability with implementation costs savings of up to 80%.

Various Telcos around the world are joining to tackle cybersecurity threats. This complements the 2016 collaboration announcements with Fortinet, Symantec, McAfee, Cisco, Check Point Software Technologies, RSA, Microsoft o Palo Alto Networks.

Mikko Hyppönen, Chief Research Officer at F-Secure, and creator of various patents such as the US patent 6577920 “computer virus screening”, is the invited star of the event.

It is possible to follow the 5th Security Innovation Day via streaming at https://securityinnovationday.elevenpaths.com/streaming.

Telefónica celebrates its 5th Security Innovation Day, an event of national and international note about innovation and security. Pedro Pablo Pérez, CEO of ElevenPaths, Telefónica’s cybersecurity unit, shared his vision and strategy regarding cybersecurity, based on the fundamental premise that “this world requires a holistic vision, so as to cover the complete cycle of prevention, detection and response as well as making both large companies and individual users more secure”.

Chema Alonso, Chief Data Officer at Telefónica and Chairman of ElevenPaths, presented the most relevant security innovations endorsing the company as one of the key figures in the world of cybersecurity. Among the most important new developments is the integration of the SealSign platform of digital and biometric signatures with Microsoft Azure Key Vault which, thanks to the PKCS#11 connector developed by Gradiant, permits the safe online storage of passwords and digital signatures without the need to install a specific hardware.

This integration results in improved storage, scalability and availability allowing implementation costs savings of up to 80%. In this way, the use of digital and biometric signature platforms (previously limited to large corporations), is made available to organizations of all sizes and budgets.

With the aim of offering clients more innovative cybersecurity solutions, thanks to the creation of intelligence networks about the threats that develop on the Web, ElevenPaths looks each year for the best partners to create new alliances. An example of this is the recent agreement with various telcos around the world, including Etisalat and Singtel, that complements the collaboration announcements of 2016 with Fortinet, Symantec, McAfee, Cisco, Check Point Software Technologies, RSA, Microsoft o Palo Alto Networks.

Other new cybersecurity solutions that ElevenPaths presented at its Security Innovation Day were:

SS-WIFI, a solution that allows organizations to know what users connect to their Wi-Fi, identifying them through their mobile telephone number thanks to the merger of Mobile Connect, a service that allows secure access to apps and online services without the need to remember passwords, with the Fortinet equipment.

Navigation security improvements for users through the high-end Telefónica routers, thanks to the integration of new security software from McAfee which also reaches IoT (Internet of Things) components which are connected to it.

The Faast solution for WordPress, persistent pentesting that allows organizations to reduce the time needed to detect security breaches within WordPress.

Signbox, a solution that allows, amongst other things, the definition of signature flows when many individuals take part, the grouping of recorded documents to ease management, signatures through various mechanisms (biometric handwritten signature, signature with digital certificate and through OTP) and it can be used from any device, as well as from mobile applications such as a web browser.

Codename Path8, a solution for the protection of an organization’s sensitive documents, adding a layer of traceability that allows online visibility of the complete life cycle of each document, at any moment.

Mikko Hyppönen, Chief Research Officer at F-Secure and guest speaker at the event, shared his vision of the future of cybersecurity. Hyppönen, one of the most influential and respected figures in the security field, stressed “we are witnessing just the beginning of our problems on the Internet. We need to act now if we want to keep the internet free and open”.

For Pedro Pablo Pérez, CEO of Eleven Paths, “Telefónica continues with the process of its digital transformation by firmly backing the end-to-end encryption, investing in infrastructure, opening new cybersecurity operation centers in Latin America and building new partnerships. It has also created four new patents for the development of new solutions and invested in human capital to keep growing in skills allowing the unit to see double-digit growth”.

