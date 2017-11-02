Children’s Author Sheila Marie Duvall shares fun childhood activity through colorful book

Our imaginations are powerful. They could take us to worlds that never were.

Kids get extra creative when they view things around them. It’s in this age when their imaginations are fired up and their minds get playful. They create various ideas inside their heads, which they usually manifest by acting out their imaginations. Sometimes, distinguishing between reality and fantasy can be quite tricky as they have been overwhelmed and completely drawn into their own little worlds.

I See Fun, a colorful book by Sheila Duvall brings one back to our juvenile, carefree days when we lie on the green grass and see different, fun shapes among the clouds. With simple drawings depicting one of fun childhood memories, the book shares the beauty of being a child, innocent and playful, enjoying the scenery, imagining wonderful patterns and laughing with friends. While having fun, the little ones may also learn basic ideas from the book as the author shows different shapes and incorporated various colors. The sixteen-page book boasts vivid and colorful illustrations of children seeing and imagining patterns in clouds while frolicking under a sunny sky.

The book is a cute and, indeed, fun to read for children and young at heart. It is suitable for when days are slow and lazy, or for a parent when reading with their child and sharing their own childhood memories to them. It is a good book of choice to encourage young learners to love books since the illustrations and colorful pages will surely grab and hold their attention.

I See Fun

Written by Sheila Marie Duvall

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date March 2009

Paperback price $8.75



About the author

Sheila lives in Maryland. This is her first book and there are others that will follow. She believes that children should enjoy being outside and having fun.