Crispin Hunt Signs Deal with Warner/Chappell

Multi-platinum selling songwriter Crispin Hunt has signed a worldwide deal with Warner/Chappell Music (WCM), the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group.

Hunt initially found fame as vocalist for Longpigs, the Sheffield-based alternative rock band. He was also the principal songwriter behind their critically acclaimed debut album The Sun Is Often Out. Since 2000 Hunt has pursued a songwriting and production career , writing for a huge variety of artists including Ellie Goulding, Florence and the Machine, JP Cooper and Jake Bugg.

He is also well known for serving as Chair of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors (BASCA), and is a previous CEO of the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC). Hunt is also an elected Director of PPL and PRS for Music, as well as sitting on the UK Intellectual Property Office Copyright Advisory Panel.

Crispin Hunt says: “I’m delighted to be signing to Warner/Chappell. Over recent years, WMG have led the field with their ethic of respectful partnership toward creators. I’ve known Mike Smith for years and it’s an honour to work with him on my new music. I’ve got loads of amazing projects coming up and I can’t wait to get to work with some of the most exciting artists around.”

Mike Smith, Managing Director, WCM UK, adds: “Many years ago I received an unsolicited demo tape from Crispin and was impressed with the quality of his songwriting. I have been a fan of his work ever since and I am delighted to finally get to work with him. He has consistently delivered great songs throughout his career and is a tireless campaigner for the rights of the songwriter.”

Hunt formed Longpigs, alongside Dee Boyle, Richard Hawley and Simon Stafford, in the early 1990s. The band toured extensively in the UK and US, supporting artists including Echo and the Bunnymen, Radiohead, Suede, and U2. They were signed to U2’s label Mother Records and released The Sun Is Often Out in 1996 and Mobile Home in 1999. Hit singles included ‘Lost Myself’, ‘On and On’ and ‘She Said’.

Following the band’s split in 2000, Hunt went on to perform with the bands Mayonnaise and Gramercy, as well as writing and working with or for, artists including, Ellie Goulding, Florence and The Machine, Lana Del Ray, Bat For Lashes , Jake Bugg, Maverick Sabre, Natalie Imbruglia, Newton Faulkner , You me @ Six,,Rod Stewart and numerous others.