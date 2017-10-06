Dystopian Los Angeles in 2047

Los Angeles is the last metropolis in the United States in the year 2047, and Max Smith must fight to save it. However, he is more interested in protecting the love of his life than saving LA. Will he abandon his responsibility to the city when Brenda’s life is at stake?



In Petra Antwick’s The Hero of Los Angeles, President Newbert Pockethand has taken control of the government and turned it into a dictatorship. Conditions are grim as gangs overrun the city. Los Angeles may be holding up as the Light Community fights for survival amid all the chaos, but nobody knows how long it can last.



Sheila, the leader of the Light Community, believes that Max Smith is the hero who can defend LA. He cares about the people, but is more concerned about Brenda, who suffers from an inexplicable illness and is the gang’s greatest target. In the end, he has to choose.



“The Hero of Los Angeles is a story about persevering despite all odds. It encourages resilience and hope, and it raises awareness for people who have mental illnesses,” says the author.





About the Author

Petra Antwick is a psychology student and a new author who aims to entertain her audience while addressing social issues. She writes from personal experiences and from those of whom she is closest. She is currently in the process of writing a sequel to her first novel, The Hero of Los Angeles.