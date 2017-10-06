Lufthansa Group combines trainee program with social commitment

Eleven Lufthansa Group trainees will travel to Thailand for four weeks to work on a social project for help alliance

Assignment in an orphanage of the Human Help Network Foundation

Lufthansa Group offers employees broad opportunities for further training and social commitment

Eleven young trainees from the Lufthansa Group ProTeam will travel to Thailand. For four weeks, they will be assigned to the social project of the Human Help Network Foundation and will assist in a range of different tasks for the organization. The project looks after street children and has been supported by help alliance, the Lufthansa Group’s aid organization, since 1999. By including trainees in the project, the Lufthansa Group will combine trainee programs with social commitment for the first time.

The Group offers its employees a wide range of training and social commitment opportunities. For young trainees today, these values are becoming more and more important when deciding on an employer. “The experience with global social challenges promotes the personality development of the ProTeam members and their willingness to take on responsibility. Experiences beyond the professional surroundings in particular can be very helpful for working in a team,” says Susanne Berthold-Neumann, Head of ProTeam.

The expansion of staff commitment, which has been the foundation of the charity since its establishment, is also a core topic for help alliance. As such, a new volunteering platform will be launched in the near future, through which interested employees can apply for assignments in social projects.

Protection for children in need

The Pattaya orphanage of the Human Help Networks was founded in 1974, while the child protection center was established in 2008. The project has been part of help alliance since 1999. There are three points of contact for children: the orphanage, the child protection center and the open drop-in center. The child protection program is Human Help Network’s measure in the fight against child trafficking, exploitation, abuse and poverty. Protecting street children and providing access to education are key elements which offer these children future prospects. For this, a four-step program was implemented with street social work, an open youth center, a child protection center and prevention work. The new open youth center in the city center is a constant point of contact for children in need who live on the street.

About help alliance

The help alliance is the aid organization of the Lufthansa Group and their employees, and forms the central pillar of the Group’s activities in the area of social responsibility. As an internationally active company and member of the German and international community, the Lufthansa Group takes on responsibility beyond its regular business activities in dealing with the challenges currently facing society.

Founded in 1999 by a group of 13 Lufthansa employees, this non-profit private limited company is currently overseeing around 35 projects worldwide which aim in particular to provide access to education for young people and to enable them to live a self-determined life. Around 10,000 people benefit directly from the support of help alliance. The projects are funded solely by donations.

As well as our main area of focus, education, we also promote entrepreneurship. Over the past few years, we have given our support to around 140 projects. The content of the projects is in all cases in line with the strict standards of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the UN’s sustainable goals for 2030.