Looking for a Home and Greener Pastures in the 1750s

Nova Scotia, Canada, was once known as Acadie, home of the descendants of the first French colonists. A Silver Lining: From Acadie to Louisiana tells the story of an Acadian family facing the threat of deportment by the British for refusal to take an oath of allegiance to the British crown.



Nine-year-old Pelagie Benoist and her family move from Acadie to Ile Saint-Jean, where they spend five difficult years until they find Louisbourg, a fortified town with a rich fishing industry and a lively port. But not long after, Louisbourg is captured, too, by the English.



Based on the story of Ollie Ann Porche Voelker’s ancestors, the book is an accurate picture of what life would have been like for Acadian families during the 1750s. Anne Marie Lane Jonah, a historian at the Fortress of Louisbourg, Nova Scotia, calls the book “a very moving and compelling piece.”



“I really enjoyed reading the manuscript,” says Maurice Basque, a former scientific advisor at the Institute of Acadian Studies at the University of Moncton in New Brunswick.A Silver Lining, he adds, is a “wonderful contribution to our common history and heritage.”





A Silver Lining: From Acadie to Louisiana

Written by Ollie Ann Porche Voelker

Paperback | $19.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Ollie Ann Porche Voelker is a retired teacher with a great interest in genealogy. She is a descendant of several Acadian families who were deported from Nova Scotia, and her study of her roots led her to write this book and her first, Home at Last: An Acadian Journey.



More information about the author and her work is available at www.ollieporchevoelker.com.

