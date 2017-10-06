Forensic Psychiatrist Fritz Thenor Pens Bible Fiction on Apostle Paul

A year after publishing his second novel I Am Guilty, Fritz Thenor published Paul, the Apostle to the Gentiles (Tate Publishing, 2016). This is not only his third novel but also his fifth published work.



Paul, the Apostle to the Gentiles is a creative and modern retelling of the life and works of Paul, who is regarded by Christendom as the greatest missionary who ever lived. Both Jewish and Roman, Paul, formerly named Saul, preached Christ to the peoples living in lands near the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. When he was still a religious fanatic, he persecuted the early followers of Christ until his conversion on the road to Damascus. 14 of the 27 books in the New Testament are written or have been attributed to Paul.



In Paul, the Apostle to the Gentiles, Paul is first depicted as a commander of a Roman legion. After the death of his superior, he returns home to his family in Tarsus, Cilicia and reunites with his father and his brother, in a scene that depicts the Parable of the Prodigal Son. To atone for the death of his mother and to find the way of God, he goes to the Sinai desert where he meets the Essenes. Later he is recruited by the religious authorities in Jerusalem to lead a police force against a Galilean sect. The book ends with the martyrdom of Paul and the meeting of the demons.



The author was inspired to write Paul, the Apostle to the Gentiles after visiting the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, which, according to tradition, is the burial place of the apostle. Looking into the crypt in front of the altar where the body of Apostle Paul was buried, the author felt like listening to the apostle himself, reciting his letters. His meditation led to the writing of his Bible fiction book.



Fritz Thenor’s Paul, the Apostle to the Gentiles will be displayed at the upcoming Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11-15, 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany.



John Norte a.k.a. Fritz Thenor, MD, is a practicing forensic psychiatrist. He published the following professional books: Forensic Psychiatry: Study Guide, Questions and Answers (1997), which has been used by psychiatrists to prepare for the examination to obtain the “added qualifications in forensic psychiatry”; and Mental Health Law (2005), which has been used by psychiatrists and lawyers to prepare for court hearings in forensic psychiatry cases. He is also the author of the following novels: Medea (2005) and I Am Guilty (2015).