Personal Money Service Helps Borrowers Get Connected With Short Term Loan Lenders

The Company provides the site visitors with an application form that makes the process quick and safe. The information indicated in the form allows the service to match the borrower with a prospective lender.

Visitors of Personal Money Service should be aware that the Company works to connect borrowers with potential lenders. A user-friendly site was designed to help borrowers find a reliable lender online. The process of approval is secure and it may take up to sixty seconds to get a short term loan. Personal Money Service cooperates with a big network of lenders and that is why it is possible to receive the money to the bank account in 24 hours after the application was approved.

The Company provides with different types of services, such as small short-term loans, personal loans, installment loans, debt management, business loans, mortgages, and car insurance. The lender agrees with the customer on the APR, fees, terms and other conditions as well as the details of the agreement are not in the competence of Personal Money Service.

The Company has several requirements to the potential borrowers: one has to be a U.S. citizen who reached the age of eighteen. A good credit score is not obligatory for receiving a short term loan. The request of every borrower is guaranteed to be reviewed by the lending companies. The most suitable loan option is chosen by loan matching mechanism according to the customer’s credit score.

The Company does not require sending any documents by fax unless the verification is needed in rare cases. The customers’ personal data is protected by secure SSL certificates and by the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act enforced by the Federal Trade Commission. The terms and conditions are introduced to the borrower before the deal and may vary from lender to lender. The amount of the loan may range from one hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars.



About Personal Money Service

Personal Money Service is a US-based service. Please note that the Company is not in charge of the loan details between a borrower and a lender as the Company is not a direct lender. All the procedures are made online.