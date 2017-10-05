The Life and Times of Van Gogh through the Eyes of a Young Boy

Norman Beaupré, author of Cajetan the Stargazer, returns to the literary world with the publication of his novel The Boy with the Blue Cap: Van Gogh in Arles. This work of fiction explores the life of Vincent van Gogh through a young boy’s perspective.



The son of a post office worker forms an unlikely friendship with an artist in Arles. When this boy, Camille, encounters Van Gogh, he didn’t know the course of his life would change. But change it did. From painting excursions to learning the art, Camille brings readers along on a journey to the world of vibrant color and artistry. Through the eyes of Camille, they will learn the artistic techniques employed by the post-Impressionist painter. There are also elements of intrigue and an interesting glimpse into Van Gogh’s relationship with the artist Paul Gauguin.



A blend of imagination, history, and fine arts, The Boy with the Blue Cap: Van Gogh in Arles aims to unravel the mysterious life of Van Gogh and the stories behind his masterpieces.





The Boy with the Blue Cap: Van Gogh in Arles

Written by Norman Beaupré

Paperback | $15.99

Hardcover | $35.95



Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Born in Southern Maine, Norman Beaupré is fluent in both French and English, having been educated bilingually. He earned AM and PhD degrees from Brown University. He taught French, world literature in translation, French Impressionism, and transcultural health care at St. Francis College in Maine, which later became the University of New England. In June 2008, he received the Order of Arts and Literature from the French Ministry for his outstanding contributions to French culture.



More information about the author and his works are available at www.nrbeaupre.com.

