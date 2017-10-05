New Developer Interview: Learn the secret origin of Yoshi!

Yoshi—Mario’s adorable, flutter-jumping companion—made his debut back in Super Mario World™, the smash hit game that launched with the original Super NES™ system back in 1991. Now you can learn about the lil’ green hero’s creation in this in-depth interview with members of the original development team here.

To play Super Mario World and many more classic titles, check out the Super NES Classic Edition system, available on Sept. 29, 2017 for a suggested retail price of just $79.99. This miniaturized version of the original system lets you plug-and-play 21 classic Super NES games.

Learn more on the official site at http://www.nintendo.com/super-nes-classic.