Unilever to acquire Mãe Terra

Mãe Terra is a fast-growing and well-loved brand in Brazil, providing health-conscious consumers with organic and nutritious food products since it was set up in 1979. The company’s vision is to democratise natural and organic food by taking care of people and planet. Mãe Terra operates in several categories with a portfolio that includes organic cereals, cookies, snacks and culinary products. The main Mãe Terra categories represent a Brazilian market worth more than €8 billion (Euromonitor).

Growing at over 30% per year, Mãe Terra has a strong brand equity and a clear purpose of making nutritious food accessible to all. This fits clearly with Unilever’s own sustainable nutrition strategy and its commitment to sustainable growth.

Globally, the healthy foods trend is gaining relevance fast. Brazil is the fifth largest market in the world for healthy food and beverages, with 79% of consumers regarding health and nutrition as priorities.

Fernando Fernandez, President of Unilever Brazil, said: “We are excited about this acquisition. Mãe Terra has a great following in Brazil and strengthens our food portfolio, allowing us to accelerate our expansion in the high-growth naturals and organic segment. With Unilever’s expertise and distribution channels, we can both grow and scale Mãe Terra, helping to realise its mission of bringing healthy and nutritious food to even more people. This is perfectly aligned to Unilever’s commitment to sustainable nutrition and to provide consumers with food that tastes good, does good and doesn’t cost the Earth.”

Alexandre Borges, CEO of Mãe Terra, said: “Unilever understands how preserving our purpose-driven culture is critical to the growth of our business and the popularity of our foods. It is uniquely placed to help us accelerate our mission to bring natural and organic food to more people in Brazil.”

Unilever will manage Mãe Terra to ensure its unique culture and vision is preserved while ensuring its ongoing success. Alexandre Borges will stay on as General Manager.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

-----

About Mãe Terra

Mãe Terra is a leading company in the natural and organic food segment in Brazil. Founded in 1979, Mãe Terra has more than 120 products, distributed in all Brazilian states. We have nearly 300 employees, mãe-terráqueos, who share our passion and purpose of democratizing the consumption of natural and organic foods in Brazil. Food that cares for people and our mother Earth.

SAFE HARBOUR

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ‘will’, ‘aim’, ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘intends’, ‘looks’, ‘believes’, ‘vision’, or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Unilever Group (the “Group”). They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever’s global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever’s ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever’s investment choices in its portfolio management; inability to find sustainable solutions to support long-term growth; customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain; the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; successful execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic and political risks and natural disasters; the effect of climate change on Unilever’s business; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group’s filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2016 and the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2016.