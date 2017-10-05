Enrique Iglesias Partners with Save The Children and Omaze to Support Hurricane-Affected Families

Visit Omaze.com/enrique to support Save the Children and enter for the chance to meet Enrique and win VIP tickets to his concert.

Following the devastation of hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria, Miami-native Enrique Iglesias is partnering with Save the Children and online fundraising platform Omaze, to raise funds for those affected.

Proceeds raised during this campaign will go toward Save the Children’s efforts as they respond to the unique needs of children and families affected by the storms. Enrique is a long-time partner of the organization, and after riding out the storm himself at his home in Miami, he is dedicated to helping others in his hometown and beyond recover.

To encourage his fans to get involved, Enrique will be offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience where two lucky donors will receive VIP tickets for them and a guest to attend an Enrique and Pitbull concert. The winners and their guests will be flown out to either Miami or Houston where they will attend the show, have a meet and greet with Enrique and stay in a 4-star hotel. For only a $10 donation, fans can enter to win this incredible experience at Omaze.com/enrique with both winners being announced upon the campaign’s closing. Airfare, hotel accommodations for 2 nights, and a $500 VISA gift card will be generously covered by Live Nation.

Save the Children is responding by working in emergency shelters, child care centers and schools to distribute essential supplies and set up safe spaces for the children who have been most affected. They will also be distributing emergency grants to help local child-serving organizations and programs recover quickly. In Puerto Rico, they are in touch with federal authorities and established partners on the ground and stand ready to meet the specific and unique needs of those impacted by Hurricane Maria.

“Hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria have taken a tremendous toll on communities across the United States and in the Caribbean,” said Carolyn Miles, Save the Children President & CEO. “During disasters like these, it is children who are the most vulnerable. Save the Children is on the ground offering kids and families the support they need during these times of disruption and uncertainty. That is why the funds being raised through this campaign are so valuable.”

About Save the Children

Save the Children gives children in the United States and around the world a healthy start, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We invest in childhood — every day, in times of crisis and for our future. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Omaze

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that makes giving fun and easy by offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive merchandise in support of critical causes. Our campaigns connect influencers, nonprofits and donors to create lasting impact, and have raised funds and awareness for more than 200 charities with donations from over 175 countries.