Soussan and Peter appointed to head Mobility Division

Sabrina Soussan (48) and Michael Peter (51) have been appointed to succeed Jochen Eickholt (55) as head of Siemens’ Mobility Division, effective October 1, 2017. Eickholt has been appointed integration manager for the announced merger of Siemens’ and Alstom’s mobility businesses, effective the same date.

In addition to heading the Mobility Division, Sabrina Soussan will remain CEO of its Mainline Transport und Urban Transport Business Units. In this capacity, she will continue to be responsible for the Division’s businesses in the areas of high-speed trains, commuter and regional trains, locomotives, metro systems, and tram and light rail systems and will now also head its service business, in addition. Over the last 20 years, Soussan has held a variety of positions at Siemens in Germany, France, Japan, the UK and Switzerland. She has a university degree in mechanical and aeronautical engineering and an MBA from universities in Poitiers (France) and Dublin (Ireland).

Michael Peter will also continue to serve as CEO of the Mobility Management Business Unit in addition to heading the Mobility Division. Additionally to his current responsibility for rail automation and traffic management systems, he will now head the company’s turnkey solutions and rail electrification businesses as well. Peter has a degree in electrical engineering from the Technische Universität Braunschweig (Germany) and the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (Spain). Over the last 25 years, he has worked in a variety positions at Siemens in Germany, Spain, Thailand and the U.S., among other countries.

“Sabrina Soussan and Michael Peter have all the qualifications needed to successfully head the Mobility Division until its merger with Alstom. Ms. Soussan has put Siemens’ high-speed and local and regional train businesses back on track, while Mr. Peter has very successfully managed our Mobility Management Business Unit, the uncontested technology leader in rail automation. Together, they’ll drive our mobility business and further enhance its performance,” said Roland Busch, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG. “I’d also like to thank Jochen Eickholt for his successful work as CEO of the Mobility Division and wish him every success in the important task of merging the businesses of Siemens Mobility and Alstom.”

Siemens’ Mobility Division offers innovative solutions for rail and road transportation and for networked mobility worldwide. In fiscal 2016, the Division’s roughly 27,000 employees generated revenue of €7.8 billion with a profit margin of 8.7 percent. On September 27, 2017, Siemens and Alstom jointly announced the integration of their mobility businesses in a merger of equals. Closing is expected by the end of 2018, subject to regulatory approval.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 165 years. The company is active in more than 200 countries, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. The company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2016, which ended on September 30, 2016, Siemens generated revenue of €79.6 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2016, the company had around 351,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.