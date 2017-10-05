Fieldwork: Agrarian logistics specialist buys 105 Mercedes-Benz Axor in Brazil

2017 is the year of record-breaking harvests in Brazil. With about 100 million tons of corn this year’s crop yield surpasses last year’s by a 50 percent margin. Transgrãos, a logistics company that specializes in the transportation of corn, reacted promptly and ordered 105 new Axor 2536 6x2. Now approximately 280 trucks - 75 percent of Transgrãos’ fleet - carry a star. The company based its decision on the Axor’s economic efficiency, robustness and comfort. With its 360 hp the Axor easily carrys 30 tons of cargo with each load which makes it ideal for heavy duty work on difficult terrain. Other virtues are the automatic Powershift transmission with its special on- and off-road features, the chassis’ pneumatic suspension as well as air suspension for the driver’s cabin. The Axor’s drivers will enjoy new, comfortable seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, a new sound system as well as a digital speedometer. During the first quarter of 2017 Mercedes‑Benz do Brasil was market leading in the medium and heavy duty truck segment with a market share of 29.4 percent.