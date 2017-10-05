Lockheed Martin Announces 2017 AUSA Media Briefings

Boosting soldiers’ battlefield edge through advances in information systems, uniting disparate technologies for the multi-domain battle and ballistic missile defense are a few of the topics Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) experts will brief to news media at the 2017 Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting & Exposition.

Lockheed Martin is a strategic partner with the U.S. Army in developing solutions for the Multi-Domain Battle, and is hosting media briefings on these and other capabilities we’re highlighting at the show. Schedule and points of contact are below. More details on featured programs can be found here.

Media Schedule

Monday, Oct. 9

1 – 2 p.m.: SHORAD: Arming the Front Lines with Information to Take Action*

Tish Rourke, radar systems business development; Chris Murphy, Integrated Air and Missile Defense business development; Chris Cupples, Directed Energy program manager, and Iain McKinnie, Directed Energy business development, will discuss solutions that support front-line units of today and tomorrow, including next generation radar systems, Mini Hit-to-Kill and laser weapon systems.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

1 – 1:45 p.m.: High Altitude: Upper-Tier Solutions to Ballistic Missile Defense*

Tim Cahill, Integrated Air and Missile Defense program vice president, will discuss the capabilities and advantages of a layered, integrated approach to ballistic missile defense.

2:15 – 3 p.m.: Cross-Domain: The Cornerstone of Adaptability, Integration and Protecting the Warfighter*

Developing technologies to intertwine air, space and cyber domains are the cornerstone in boosting capabilities, sustainability and affordability. Becky Withrow, precision fires business development director, and Dr. Rob Smith, vice president of C4ISR, will discuss how Lockheed Martin is improving interoperability in a variety of programs. These solutions are bringing updated, integrated power to support the front lines wherever the situation takes them.

*All briefings will take place in Meeting Room 3 of the Lockheed Martin Booth, Hall B - Booth 1224.

SPECIAL EVENT: Injured Troops Receive New Adapted Home Thanks to Efforts of National Nonprofit

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m.

Location: Lockheed Martin Booth, Hall B - Booth 1224.

Join us for a special check presentation to Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. We will recognize Army Sgt. Patrick Wickens, whose leg was amputated following an ambush in Iraq. Sgt. Wickens, who was medically retired in 2006, loves to spend time with his wife and sons, and the house will give him greater independence.

