Philips and Indonesian Siloam Hospitals sign multiyear partnership agreement

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Siloam Hospitals today announced a five-year partnership agreement covering maintenance and operational services for all of Philips’ healthcare technologies installed in Siloam’s 21 locations across Indonesia. The new agreement aims to ensure the high quality of healthcare services that Siloam – Indonesia’s largest healthcare group – is providing to its patients, while at the same time improving operational and cost efficiency.

As a private hospital group, Siloam Hospitals provides general and highly specialist (quaternary) care to more than two million patients a year. It houses the region’s centers of excellence in oncology and neurosurgery. Siloam Hospitals uses a broad range of Philips healthcare technologies, such as suites for image-guided therapies and diagnostic imaging solutions (for example, MRI, ultrasound and mammography). Through this partnership, Philips will help to maintain the superior quality of healthcare solutions at Siloam Hospitals, helping 21 of its hospitals in Jakarta, Surabaya, Yogyakarta, Makassar, Bali, Palembang and other key cities to ensure patient safety is not compromised while delivering high levels of healthcare services.

“As a health technology company, Philips has a deep heritage in healthcare innovation and collaboration with medical partners, and we combine these two strands in our innovative partnership models,” said Henk de Jong, Chief of International Markets at Philips. “Providing advanced, well-maintained medical equipment is a key part of our efforts to provide healthcare providers with safe and cost-efficient healthcare services that benefit patients.”

“Our mission is to be a trusted healthcare provider of choice for integrated world-class healthcare, health education and research,” said Caroline Riady, Vice President Director at Siloam Hospitals. “Through this partnership with Philips, we are confident that we will continue to be the preferred healthcare provider of choice by extending exceptional operational and quality standards using leading edge technology, equipment, and services. We consistently strive to move ahead in providing quality healthcare services, hence we closely work with all other equipment providers to ensure that our equipment is operationally ready at all times.”

Siloam Hospitals, which was founded in 1996, is Indonesia’s most progressive and innovative healthcare provider, and has set the benchmark for high quality healthcare services in Indonesia. Siloam’s medical team of 400 general practitioners, 1,500 specialized doctors, 7,200 nurses, and allied health, technician and support staff, provides healthcare to nearly two million patients annually. In 2007, Siloam Hospitals Lippo Village became the first hospital in Indonesia to receive international accreditation from the USA-based Joint Commission International (JCI), with re-accreditation in 2010. Sister hospitals Siloam Hospitals Kebun Jeruk and Siloam Hospitals Denpasar have recently been accredited to JCI as well.