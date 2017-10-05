Bombardier’s Driver Assistance System for Trams and Light Rail Vehicles Receives Innovation Leader in Rail Transport Award

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has been proudly awarded the Innovation Leader in Rail Transport Award by the European Railway Clusters Initiative (ERCI) for its Obstacle Detection Assistance System for trams and light rail vehicles. The award recognizes innovations that meet the needs of the railway sector in Europe.

“Bombardier’s innovative power for developments that meet market needs has been proven and is well known. We embrace the award as recognition of our continuous efforts towards developing safest, most reliable, cost-efficient and environmentally friendly mobility solutions”, says Alexander Ketterl, Head of Light Rail Vehicles, Bombardier Transportation.

The world’s first homologated obstacle detection assistance systems for both trams and light rail vehicles supports drivers in critical situations. It detects and tracks obstacles and warns the driver about potential risks, thereby increasing the active safety of the driver and passengers of the vehicle and all other traffic participants. Helping to avoid accidents and their subsequent costs, the obstacle detection assistance system also increases the availability of vehicles. The technology can be installed simply and quickly on new vehicles or retrofitted onto existing fleets.

The system has been applied for testing scenarios with customers and was delivered for 78 vehicles for operational use with Bombardier’s customer Frankfurter Verkehrsgesellschaft GmbH in the city of Frankfurt, Germany.

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 37,150 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

Bombardier is the world’s leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com