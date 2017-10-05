Ericsson opens 5G design site in Austin, Texas

Engineers at the Ericsson Austin ASIC Design Center will work with core microelectronics of 5G radio base stations

Site will be close to the major Silicon-fab houses to foster industry collaboration and sharing expertise

Recruitments ongoing with aim to employ 80 designers by mid-2018

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is opening a design center in Austin, Texas, to focus on microelectronics and accelerating the path to 5G commercialization. The Austin ASIC Design Center is open now and recruitments are ongoing.

ASIC stands for Application Specific Integrated Circuit. Such microelectronics are at the core of all Ericsson Radio Systems and can be seen as processors that are specially made for the computation needs of mobile infrastructure. They are 100x faster, more cost-efficient, and less power hungry than a general processor in a personal computer.

Sinisa Krajnovic, Head of Development Unit Networks, Ericsson, says: “We are strengthening our radio design capability in one of the world’s 5G pioneer markets. We’ll be up and running with our first group of designers in Austin by the end of 2017. Along with our ASIC design teams in Sweden and China, we’ll be making faster, better and greener 5G products to bring into the Ericsson portfolio by 2019.”

The Design center will be centrally located in Austin’s tech neighborhood, near other processor manufacturers. Working close to the major Silicon-fab houses and fostering collaborations will contribute to Ericsson bringing core silicon technology to develop its unique and dedicated ASICs.

Niklas Heuveldop, Head of Ericsson North America, says: “Austin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US with a bustling tech and start up scene. We want to capture the great talent on-hand there, enabling us to increase digital ASIC capabilities even further and be close to some of our key global customers.”

