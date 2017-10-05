Badger Meter Launches New Dynasonics® Isonic 4000 Open Channel Flow Meter at Weftec 2017

The iSonic 4000 is an intelligent and versatile ultrasonic meter/controller designed to meet a host of open channel flow measurement requirements. Typical applications for the iSonic 4000 meter are found in industries such as wastewater effluent, storm water systems, agriculture irrigation, and general process and industrial discharge.

Badger Meter, a leading global innovator and manufacturer of flow measurement, control and communications solutions, today announced the introduction of the Dynasonics® iSonic 4000 flow meter, an economical solution for a wide range of open channel flow measurement applications. The new flow meter, unveiled at the WEFTEC 2017 Water Quality Conference & Exhibition in Chicago, accurately measures level, flow rate, and total volume of water and other liquids flowing through weirs and flumes.

Open channels are a cost-effective solution for managing varying flow rates in unpressurized systems. However, flow through open channels cannot be measured by many common flow measurement technologies, and converting to a closed, full pipe system can be costly and too restrictive for large flow events.

The Dynasonics iSonic 4000 flow meter is well suited for applications ranging from flow into water treatment plants, storm and sanitary sewer systems, and effluent from water resource recovery, to industrial discharge and irrigation channels. It employs a non-contact ultrasonic level sensor to measure the water level in a flume, weir or other channel. The unit is programmed using three front panel push buttons, with the programming menu offering a wide variety of primary flow elements. Based on Manning’s equation, the flow rate is determined according to the dimensions, characteristics and water level of the channel. This correspondence between water level and flow rate allows for a cost-effective solution for measuring flow in angular open channels and partially filled pipes, as well as measuring volumetric contents of liquids in tanks.

Cheryl Ades Anspach, marketing manager, Badger Meter, commented, “The iSonic 4000 is an intelligent and versatile ultrasonic meter/controller designed to meet a host of open channel flow measurement requirements. Its unique features and IP67 rating enable reliable performance in challenging outdoor environments. The meter is an effective tool for influent and effluent measurement, flow control and data logging.”

The iSonic 4000 open channel flow meter easily interfaces with most supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems. Simple to install and setup, it sends level, flow rate and total volume information over Modbus RTU. A robust data-logging feature with selectable intervals provides a backup of measurements in case of network outages or reporting lapses.

With an operating temperature range of -4°…140° F (-20°…60° C), the iSonic 4000 can be paired with the Badger Meter BEACON® Advanced Metering Analytics (AMA) software and AquaCUE® Flow Measurement Manager system for use in utilities and water resource management. Although the device normally functions as a flow meter, it can be used for pump control based on the water level to reduce equipment costs. A rugged powder-coated aluminum enclosure protects internal components and extends asset life.

