CEO & Founder of Oshi Online Casino to Speak at the ASROC Conference on Cryptocurrencies and Gaming in London on October 9, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Oshi Online Casino will present at the ASROC Conference on October 9, 2017 in London.



The 2017 ASROC Conference held this October is a niche advanced event on the business of bitcoin, ICOs and cryptocurrencies for online gaming, sportsbooks, forex and affiliates.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.asroc.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT OSHI ONLINE CASINO



Oshi is a Bitcoin casino founded in 2015. It has one of the largest game portfolios of any Bitcoin casino, with over 2500 casino games and has a unique game search engine.





ABOUT ASROC



ASROC is a summit and and trade show covering the bitcoin and cryptocurrency business. Each event assembles founders and thought leaders to discuss niche markets within the industry.



