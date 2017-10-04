Sci-Fi Writer George Pinneo Follows Up With Book 5 of the “Bergmann” Series

Writer, engineer, and space enthusiast George Pinneo published “Bergmann’s L5 ORBITAT” (CreateSpace Independent Publishing, 2014), the fifth book in the “Bergmann” series. As expected, the hard science fiction author flaunts the idea of space colonization.



In “Bergmann’s L5 ORBITAT,” Guy Bergmann’s team returns from Stavara and they bring with them their newly purchased shuttle, the Accelerator, which they will use to construct an orbital habitat at L5, one of the Earth-moon libration points. An orbital location at L5 will allow easy access to both the lunar surface and Mars mission launches.



The project, however, requires great expense, so the Bergmann Ventures, Inc. (BVI) will recoup expenses by launching orbital tourism: selling seats to visit the orbitat and dine in its new restaurant, which offers diners stunning views of the Earth. Trips to a new permanent moon base at Cabeus Crater will also help generate revenue.



“Bergmann’s L5 ORBITAT, Bk 5” will be featured at the upcoming Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11-15, 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany.



Bergmann’s L5 ORBITAT, Bk 5

Written by George G. Pinneo

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date: March 22, 2014 (3rd edition)

Paperback price: $13.50



About the Author

George Pinneo, an army brat, lived in 4 states and 8 different locations during WWII. He grew up in NW Ohio, graduating from Case Institute of Technology with a B.S.Ch.E. in 1959. He had been reading science fiction for at least 55 years. He likes hard, non-fantasy, non-magic science fiction, especially if it involves interspecies contact and non-human intelligence. He likes to weave a strand of romantic involvement in his novels. He was a member of the L5 Society before it became the National Space Society (NSS).

