New Christian Book Unveils the Arcane Secrets of the First Book of the Bible

The book “Genesis A New Interpretation” is an informative book by Bette Jo Benner. A minister of the Church of Illumination, her authority and profound knowledge of Christian teachings adds credibility to her book.

Benner’s book fearlessly takes on the topic of interpreting the book of Genesis through the lens of New Age philosophy. It takes on a modern and open-minded view of the possible interpretation of the one of the foremost books in the Bible. For a long time, most Christians and other spiritually minded people have embraced the concept of a loving, compassionate and forgiving God. Christians today would eschew the idea of an angry, jealous and destructive God.

“Genesis A New Interpretation” is Benner’s attempt in reconciling these contradicting portrayals of God in the Bible. In this book, she proposes that there are several approaches in the interpretation of names of the Bible’s characters, the Bible’s settings, numerical expressions and much more. Starting with the book of Genesis, Benner’s book encourages readers to uncover the hidden wisdom deep within the texts and passages of one of the first five books in the Old Testament.

“Genesis A New Interpretation” will be an inspiring read for readers from different Christian denominations. Modernists and open-minded Christian researchers will both find a common interest in this wonderful book. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this coming October 11 will be a grand event where this and other great books of interest will be available.

Genesis A New Interpretation

Written by Bette Jo Benner

Published by Xlibris

Published date June 11, 2013

Paperback price: $19.99

About the author

Rev. Bette Jo Benner has long been a student, teacher and lecturer of spiritual philosophy. She appeared in the TV series Brad Meltzer’s Decoded. Editor and publisher of The Spiritual Venturer, a periodical of spiritual ideas and information, she is a minister in the Church of Illumination. She lives in Murrieta, California.

