Historian Presents a Concise History of the American Revolutionary War

Out of love for American history, Geoffrey A. Todd published “Chronicles of the Revolutionary War” (AuthorHouse, 2006).



“Chronicles of the Revolutionary War” is not as thick as the history books used by high school and college students. It has fewer than 140 pages, but nevertheless, holds 47 chapters, some of them only 400 words long.



Just like any other history books, the events and names are arranged in chronological order, but unlike most history books, “Chronicles of the Revolutionary War” provides balanced accounts with love for the American patriots and respect for the British and the loyalists.

The book provides quick references to the important events and personalities of the American Revolutionary War, some of which may not be well-known but are highlighted in one of the many chapters of this book.



“Chronicles of the Revolutionary War” will be displayed at the upcoming Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11-15, 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany.



Paperback price: $12.49



About the Author

An historian by education and a writer by profession, Geoffrey A. Todd has lived all over the world, including behind the Iron Curtain in Communist Romania, and in the United Kingdom. Thus, he writes about the genesis of American liberty from a balanced perspective—valuing freedom, but appreciating our British cousins. Clarence M. Carroll, whose Introduction graces the Chronicles, is a recipient of the Patriot Medal, one of the highest honors awarded by the Sons of the American Revolution. The book owes its genesis to his ardent desire for a concise and affordable history of the Revolutionary War that can educate and encourage the citizens of his beloved country, whether newly arrived, or descended from families who have lived in America for generations.

