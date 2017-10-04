Poet Writes about the Story of a Young Mischievous Boy

This book “Gerald of Kerk” by Paul Thomas Keenan tells the story of a boy named Gerald. Getting into mischievousness in a small town like Kerk is easy, thought Gerald. He always found it hard to belong or fit in during his grade school and high school years. During those times, the groups of friends he belonged to always left an impression on him. He was always swayed by his friends because he can easily be persuaded, young and innocent.



As time went by, Gerald realized that it was not easy to avoid vices in his life, at the same time he also realized that it is better not to venture into it. Even though in his high school years he did not fit in, his peers still gave him memories that he can recall and look back at as an adult. He left high school as an atypical lad and looked forward to a future where his school days came to an end.



“Gerald of Kerk” is recommended for late teens and young adults. It is the kind of read that shows to readers what kind of life one can have if they possess the same character and attitude as that of Gerald’s character and attitude. Readers will read more of Gerald’s interesting life as they flip the pages.



“Gerald of Kerk” by author Paul Thomas Keenan is one of the titles expected to be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair on October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!



Gerald of Kerk

Written by Paul Thomas Keenan

Published by Xlibris Corporation, 2017

Date published: March 27, 2017

Paperback price: $15.99



About the Author

Paul Thomas Keenan was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. During his young years he moved with his family to Kerkhoven, a small town in Minnesota, where he grew up. He became captain of the wrestling squad during high school and he even excelled in playing football. When he was in college he attended a course on poetry and since then he has been writing poems. His first book of poetry was entitled: “Embracing Change.”