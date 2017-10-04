Kenyon Slayton Debuts Romantic Book Inspired from Some True Events

Romantic book displays the power of love as man goes through the depths and hardships to be with his lover.

With an upcoming important fight, Kendrick Lagrand, an MMA fighter, vows to take a break from the night life and just focus on his opponent. However, despite his resolution, Kendrick felt lonely while on training and thus, resorted to online dating. What he first thought as purely “just for fun” turns out to be the real deal when he finds a woman so unique he felt the need to have her. He’s never had a problem in getting attention from most females but this particular woman is a challenge. Kendrick now discovers himself falling madly for the mysterious woman he has yet to meet. And she feels the same. How much will Kendrick risk to find his Juliet?



Kenyon Slayton’s “I Fell For Juliet” is a classic book incorporated with the apt amount of romance and drama that will appease the readers thirst for love, longing, and excitement. Slayton has provided relatable characters that excellently bring one’s fantasies into reality by perfectly portraying their roles. The plot may be something that has become quite familiar but still it never fails to tickle one’s romantic fantasies and pleasures. “I Fell For Juliet” is a highly entertaining and engaging book worthy of getting and indulging into.



“I Fell For Juliet” will be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will happen this coming October 11, 2017. Don’t forget to grab a copy!



I Fell For Juliet

Written by Kenyon Slayton

Published by Outskirts Press, Inc.

Published date January 17, 2017

Paperback price $13.46



About the author

Kenyon “Acenova” Slayton was born on April 30th, 1985 in Pensacola, FL. When he was a child, he would always watch movies and just be captivated by how stories were built from the different personas displayed in a certain scene. He loved all types of genres, which made his upbringing very diverse. Sometimes, he would act out his own scenes with his toys. Slayton would freestyle plots and pivotal climactic endings. Growing up in different areas opened his mind to several different types of views and emotions that people displayed amongst one another. To him it was art — the art of interactions. This book will be his first published book and he thinks it’ll be a classic. This story is him and his views on love. Inspired by some true events, “I Fell for Juliet” will have you falling for more than you could ever have expected.