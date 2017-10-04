Talented Poet Pens On Spirituality & Politics

The poetry book, “Spiritual Connected Political Correct”, is based on Sheila Whitmire’s heart-warming life experiences and knowledgeable opinions about spirituality and politics. Her ambitions, dedication, love, and motivation was driven by her sister, Laurie Whimire, who passed away. She inspired her to write encouraging and inspirational poetry. These poems consist of intriguing poetic rhythm that talks about spirituality based on the personal experiences of this immaculate author and everyday interaction with the people around her. She expresses how spirituality can make a powerful and positive impact on people and their surrounding environments. The poems are motivating in every way and each poem contains their own powerful message and can be very positive tools to uplift everyone’s spirit in everyday life experiences. The poems also possess subjects such as love, blessings, destiny, and encouragement.

Spiritual Connected Political Correct by author Sheila Whitmire one of the titles expected to be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11th.

Spiritual Connected Political Correct

Written by Sheila Whitmire

Published by Xlibris, 2017

Date published: February 10,2017

Paperback Price $15.99

About the Author

Sheila Whitmire was born on May 13th in 1962 in Spartanburg county. She was raised in a small town called Woodruff S.C… Ms. Whitmire is the 5th child of 8 children following 5 brothers and 2 loving sisters who passed away. Whitmire graduated from Woodruff High School in the year of 1980. She attended RD Anderson and where her major was industrial sewing. Whitmire is an astonishing mother of two children and a loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren and she also took on the responsibility of raising the children of her eldest sister until they became adults. Her second sister passed away two years ago and before she passed she demanded that Whitmire promised her to start back writing poems again. Whitmire assured her that she would fulfill her promise. Whitmire currently raises her second sister’s daughter with love and honor. Whitmire is indeed a woman of God and a very intelligent woman of faith. She has been active well over 10 years at Beaverdam Baptist Church as a member she stays involved in activities such as driving the church van, directing the youth choir which is made up mostly of her grandchildren, praise dance team, and etcetera. She is more than dedicated as an author who strives daily to impact the world and help uplift individual’s lives, faith, and love through her poems.