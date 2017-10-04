Cancer Survivor Recounts Remarkable Journey of Overcoming Illness and the Epilogue of Marriage

The book “Simultaneously Surviving Cancer and Celinda” by Randy Lawrence documents a life-changing and valuable period in the author’s life. This period is highlighted by the challenges that he has gone through in his battle against cancer while going through the dissolution of his twenty-year marriage.



The book begins with the author’s introduction. The author thoughtfully, and in detail, recounts his beginnings from his birth, his family, his early days in Virginia, his school life, his life as an army officer and being a husband and father. The book has strikingly presented his battle with cancer, from his diagnosis to remission, not taking for granted the strength he showed and the courage he grew within him. The author reflectively tells the events that had changed him and shaped him as to the person that he is at the present.



The book sends the message of hope and every person’s potential to triumph over whatever obstacle life may throw. This book is recommended for readers looking for inspiration and insight that indeed “there is light at the end of the tunnel.”



“Simultaneously Surviving Cancer and Celinda” by Randy Lawrence is one of the many enlightening and life-enhancing reads that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.



Simultaneously Surviving Cancer and Celinda

Written by: Randy Lawrence

Published by: XLIBRIS

Published date: September 25, 2012

Paperback price: $19.99



About the Author:

Randy Lawrence is currently living in Virginia Beach surrounded by loving and supportive family and friends. He is passionate about working with the young ones as a high school counselor. He loves the performing arts and classic/muscle cars and enjoys growing plants, travelling and riding his bicycle down to the oceanfront during his leisure. He has been in remission for sixteen and a half years and has managed his diabetes for twenty-two years. Randy Lawrence is a dotting grandfather to five grandsons.