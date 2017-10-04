Nina Kelly Conveys Heartfelt Stories Where Grace is at Work

The path of life doesn’t always come easy. It often reveals ways nobody would ever want. It is in those inevitable devastating times that the resilience of the human spirit is shown. Grace comes in those moments to weave life’s torn fabric. The book “Grace Has a Silent Voice” by Nina Kelly offers uplifting stories told in letters where grace is at work in difficult situations. It showcases compelling stories of modern day heroes that expose the true nature of grace in current desperate times. It manifests how humanity is able to show benevolence, the selfless gifts of those whose hearts were touched by horrific events, and how grace resonates in and through the book’s stories.

This book is definitely a must read and is highly recommendable for everyone. It is full of compassion, love, respect, hope, and understanding of human nature. It will inspire readers to know that God’s work is still carried out by others in these modern times. Reader’s hearts will surely be captured by the stories and experiences written in this book.

“Grace Has A Silent Voice” will be presented as one of the titles at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017. Grab a copy now and be inspired!



Grace Has A Silent Voice

Written by Nina Kelly

Published by Balboa Press

Published date February 5, 2015

Paperback price $11.83



About the Author

Nina Kelly currently resides in New Orleans, Louisiana. She received her doctorate in mythological studies with an emphasis in depth psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute. Her dissertation was “Myth Making and Modern Medicine, a Case of Kidney Transplantation.” Her research was done at LSU Medical School.

