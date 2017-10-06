Writer Tells Bizarre Tale of Psychological Harassment

In his first published work, writer Cole Phoenix recounts an unprecedented tale of workplace bullying that deteriorates into something much worse. “Wolves for Hire” begins when a former coworker sends Cole a cryptic message, attempting to extort money from him. The author, being positive that the contents of the message are baseless and sure that he has no dark secrets, doesn’t give the message much thought. It’s not long until he notices a series of odd occurrences, strange coincidences, and hostile behavior at work and outside.

The writer explains the process of realizing that he had become the target of what he would later term “patterns of unwanted attention,” and then gathering evidence for this claim. Aware of how paranoid these statements can sound, the author assures readers, on his website, ColePhoenixauthor.com, that he has ample evidence to support the claims made in the book. He then reveals in the book the pain and disappointment of discovering that some people close to him had withheld valuable information that could aid a resolution of the situation. The author hints at being blacklisted from employment and ostracized and harassed while employed. He then highlights periods when these taxing conditions seem to all but disappear overnight, with everything seeming normal again for significant periods of time.

“Wolves for Hire” brings the reader to the conclusion that this is a one-of-a-kind, gritty memoir that explores the sometimes blurred lines between stalking, harassment, and bullying. It touches on timeless topics, such as betrayal and deception and the pain that can be inflicted by those closest to you. The writer invites readers to consider the contents of the book and see for themselves how unique this story is.