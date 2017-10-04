Jared Viernes Earns NAR’s Military Relocation Professional Certification

Jared Viernes, a former combat veteran, with Sunflower Real Estate (located near McConnell Air Force Base) has been awarded the nationally recognized Military Relocation Professional Certification. The National Association of Realtors® awards the MRP certification to Realtors® who help military personnel, veterans and their families find housing that lets them make the best use of their benefits and serves the unique needs of military life.



When military staff and their families relocate, the services of a real estate professional who understands their needs and timetables can make the transfer easier, faster and less stressful. Realtors® who earn this certification know to work with active duty military buyers and sellers, as well as veterans.



“Service members may only have a couple of days to view properties and make an offer, and others might be deployed at the time and need someone who can represent them while they’re away. Working with a Realtor® who understands the singular complications that arise with military service can help make the home buying process simpler, faster and less stressful,” said National Association of Realtors® President Tom Salomone, broker-owner of Real Estate II Inc. in Coral Springs, Florida. “The MRP certification lets home buyers and sellers know that a Realtor® knows the ins and outs of military housing benefits, such as the Veteran’s Administration (VA) zero-down payment loan, and the specific needs service members and veterans have when searching for their new home.”



The certification provides NAR’s members with resources to accommodate current and former military service members at any stage of their military career and is an approved elective for NAR’s Accredited Buyers Representative designation. To earn the MRP certification, Realtors must be in good standing with NAR; complete the MRP Certification Core Course; complete a reading providing background information on the military included acronyms and understanding military culture; and complete two webinars.



For more information about the MRP certification, visit www.militaryrelocationpro.org. For more information about Jared Viernes, visit www.jaredviernes.com.

