Samsung HMD Odyssey Introduces the Ultimate Windows Mixed Reality Experience

Samsung Electronics, in partnership with Microsoft, today announced the Samsung HMD Odyssey – the most immersive Windows Mixed Reality (MR) headset in the market. The quick and easy to set up Samsung HMD Odyssey delivers a premium virtual reality experience, with superior picture quality and the highest resolution display taking consumers to entirely new virtual limits.

“The Samsung HMD Odyssey is a high performing headset, which like all of our products, delivers meaningful innovation to our consumers’ lives,” said YG Choi, Senior Vice President of PC Business Team, Samsung Electronics. “Designed in partnership with Microsoft, the Samsung HMD Odyssey transports consumers to the next frontier of Windows Mixed Reality, which introduces to them to a new, industry leading virtual reality experience.”

Lifelike Experiences

With dual 3.5-inch AMOLED displays, the Samsung HMD Odyssey delivers more vibrant colors, and deeper blacks, providing crisper, more lifelike images. The 110-degree field of view allows users to discover paramount virtual experiences around them.

When it comes to sound, the Samsung HMD Odyssey comes with 360° Spatial Sound, providing users with complete surround sound, through premium built-in AKG headphones.

Users can also talk with other gamers, without having to remove the headset, using the fitted array mic.

Incredibly Easy Start

The Windows Mixed Reality experience with the Samsung HMD Odyssey has been designed to give users the very best experience right out of the box. Unlike typical head-mounted displays, you do not need to install any extra motion sensors – simply connect to your PC and get started. With inside-out position tracking, users are not restricted to a limited space during their virtual reality experience.

For a more immersive experience, Samsung HMD Odyssey comes with a Six Degrees of Freedom1 (6 DOF) sensor allowing for intuitive and natural movements.

With an adjustable control wheel, the Samsung HMD Odyssey is designed to provide a comfortable and snug fit.

Alex Kipman, Technical Fellow at Microsoft said, “We’re excited to welcome the Samsung HMD Odyssey to the Windows Mixed Reality family of devices. This is an incredible product and another important step for the mixed reality journey we are on at Microsoft. With the Samsung HMD Odyssey, the team at Samsung has developed a Windows Mixed Reality headset that will delight our fans looking to immersive themselves in the world of mixed reality this holiday.”

The Samsung HMD Odyssey comes with integrated AKG headphones and array mics for voice commands, as well as two motion controllers. The Samsung HMD Odyssey will be available later this year in the US, China, Korea, Brazil and Hong Kong, with pre-orders beginning in the US only on October 3rd.

For more information about the Samsung HMD Odyssey, visit http://www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/galaxy or www.samsung.com.

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice or obligation.

-----

1 6 DOF refers to the freedom of movement in a 3 dimensional space. Unlike many VR controllers that recognizes 3 axis, 6 DOF gives you the freedom to move forward and back, left and right, up and down, yaw, pitch, and roll.