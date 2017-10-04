Gazprom and Delek sign Memorandum to cooperate in Israeli NGV market

Gazprom and Delek Drilling LP signed a Memorandum of Understanding. According to the document, the parties will jointly examine the possibilities of using natural gas as a fuel for vehicles (road, rail and water transport) and special equipment (agricultural, material-handling and other equipment) in Israel.

The Memorandum was signed pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding inked on June 7, 2016, between the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources of the State of Israel. The document provides for the establishment of a joint working group.

“The gas industry contributes a lot to the sustainable and ecologically responsible development of the economy. And the use of natural gas as a fuel for vehicles is one of the most important parts of this contribution. Using gas as a vehicle fuel proves that transport without pollution is possible. It is not a remote possibility but a technology available today,” said Alexander Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee.

“We are thrilled to establish collaboration with an international corporation such as Gazprom. The profound acquaintance and extensive capabilities of Delek in the Israeli energy market, alongside Gazprom’s intensity in the natural gas field will contribute to further development of the Israeli natural gas market in general, and in particular for natural gas based transportation. Natural gas based transportation is more efficient, cheaper and reduces pollution,” said Yossi Abu, Delek Drilling Chief Executive Officer.

Delek Drilling LP is engaged in the exploration, development, production and sales of natural gas and condensate.

On June 7, 2016, the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources of the State of Israel signed the Memorandum of Understanding confirming, inter alia, their mutual interest in combining efforts to develop the existing and new technologies in order to promote the use of natural gas as a vehicle fuel as part of the bilateral cooperation of the two governments.