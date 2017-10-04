Mega version of collectible Surprise Ball tipped to top Christmas toy lists

Since being launched in March this year the L.O.L Surprise Ball, which features seven layers of surprises that kids unravel to reveal a collectible doll, has achieved over a half million sales in the UK alone.

But now a limited edition special version called Big Surprise, featuring 50 gifts in each ball, has been launched in time for Christmas.

Tesco Senior Toy Buying Manager Garry Lawford said:

“It’s the information parents across the UK have been waiting to hear – the must-have toy that many kids will be hoping to get their hands on for Christmas from Santa.

“We know that picking the right toys for kids at this time can be like the real nightmare before Christmas for many parents, and so our team of experts wanted to offer their help and expertise in helping find what we believe will be the right present.

“While the Big Surprise sits on top of our top 10 list there are other toys for kids of all ages – and the good news is that this year’s selection is less reliant on technical innovation, and more to do with getting children to use their imagination.

“There are latest toys from evergreen favourites like Lego and My Little Pony, which some parents will remember as well as newer favourites such as Nerf, Paw Patrol and Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Tesco’s complete top 10 Christmas toy list, which includes several exclusives, are as follows: