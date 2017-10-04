Whole Foods Market Metuchen Brings Fall Flavors and Culinary Innovation to Middlesex County

Whole Foods Market’s newest New Jersey location in Downtown Metuchen will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, October 11. This 45,000 square foot store, located at 645 Middlesex Avenue, will be the first Whole Foods Market in Middlesex County and the 18th location in the Garden State. Doors will open to the public at 8 a.m. and opening day will include giveaways, sales, product samples and more.

“We can’t wait to open our doors right in Downtown Metuchen and bring great deals on the best seasonal products to Middlesex County,” said Whole Foods Market Metuchen Store Team Leader Felicia Williams. “We love how Metuchen is such a close-knit community, and we’re really looking forward to strengthening our partnerships with local businesses, community organizations, and of course our customers in and around the Brainy Borough.”

Whole Foods Market carefully selects each product sold to ensure they all contain the highest quality ingredients, which means no hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup, or artificial flavors, colors and preservatives are allowed in any foods sold. Highlights throughout the Metuchen store include:

Asian BBQ – A new concept where healthy, customizable stir-fry bowls are cooked to order, with paleo-friendly ingredients like zucchini noodles and cauliflower rice available.

Produce – This location will feature the freshest natural and organic produce, including seasonal selections of local pumpkins and a variety of squashes. A large offering of convenient pre-cut produce will make weeknight Fall meals a breeze for busy families.

Whole Body – The comprehensive assortment of high-quality natural cosmetics and body care products include new soaps from LUX Naturals in Edison.

Customers looking to save are encouraged to take advantage of numerous weekly sales, digital coupons on the Whole Foods Market mobile app and economic options like the bulk-bin section and Buy Big Save Big value packs throughout the Metuchen store.

Whole Foods Market will also host a 5 percent community giving day on opening day, benefitting the Borough Improvement League of Metuchen’s efforts to preserve the historic Old Franklin Schoolhouse. Five percent of the day’s net sales will be donated to help upgrade the schoolhouse’s sustainability and energy efficiency capabilities.

Shoppers can register on the Whole Foods Market Metuchen Eventbrite page to win prizes on opening day, including a Healthy Pantry Makeover valued at $250. Follow @wholefoodsmetuchenon Instagram for more updates on Whole Foods Market Metuchen.