First ‘roof-rent’ solar panels at Frisian dairy farm

Roelof Joosten said that he was very happy with the subsidy, which will be used to install a total of 416,000 solar panels at 310 dairy farms, where these will annually generate 115 GWh green electricity. This is equal to green electricity for 33,000 households or 20% of the total use of electricity of FrieslandCampina in the Netherlands.

Roelof Joosten: ‘The ambition of FrieslandCampina is to generate sufficient green electricity at the farm yards of our member farmers to fully cover the use of electricity. With this we will contribute to the reduction objective for the year 2020 as agreed within the dairy sector. The agricultural sector already represents half of the national green energy production. Large-scale installation of solar panels thanks to the ‘roof-rent solution’ can help us reach this objective. With this the agricultural sector can play an even more important role in the energy transition.’

Henk Kamp, Minister of Economic Affairs, recently granted a subsidy of 200 million euro for solar panels on the roofs of FrieslandCampina dairy farms. All this based on the ‘roof-rent solution’ developed by GroenLeven, in which the dairy farmer receives a payment per panel.

